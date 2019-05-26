Services
Sun City - Raymond C. Willyard, 96, passed away May 21, 2019. He is now dancing with the love of his life, Jean, in Heaven. Ray was born in Beloit, Kansas to Lewis and Mildred on Jan 18, 1923. Ray served his country proudly in the U.S. Navy where he worked as an Aircraft Mechanic. He enjoyed golfing and watching his team, the Green Bay Packers, play. Ray was preceded in death by his wife Jean, parents and 3 brothers. He leaves behind his son Dennis and wife Donna, 2 grandchildren, 4 great- grandchildren, 3 great-great grandchildren, 2 nieces, 2 nephews and friends. A Committal Service will be held at 2pm on Wed, May 29, 2019 at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019
