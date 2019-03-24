Raymond Carl Danley



Phoenix - Phoenix - Raymond C. Danley, 93, passed away peacefully March 15, 2019. Born in New Jersey, Ray enlisted in the Navy at age 17 during WWII. He served as a Radioman and pursued that interest in electronics at the University of Syracuse where he received his BS in Electrical Engineering. It was through his job with GE, that he relocated his family to Phoenix in 1956.



In 1970 he started his career in real estate and pursued that passion until his retirement. He was lucky to have two great loves. His first wife of 42 years, Betty, passed away in 1990. He was then blessed by a marriage to Rudi Kasper that lasted until his death, for 26 years. He liked to say, "The Lord has been very good to me."



He is survived by his wife Rudi Danley, three daughters: Christina Danley, Sharon Danley and Pam Hushek (Peter) and four grandchildren. Everyone that met Ray was touched by his gentle, kind soul. "He was such a sweet man." A private graveside service is planned. Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019