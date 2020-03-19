|
Raymond Carl Elzey
Peoria - Raymond Carl Elzey, 95, of Peoria, AZ passed away peacefully at his home on March 13, 2020. Previously residing in Santa Fe Springs, CA, he recently moved to the Valley to begin his final stay with family. Born September 16, 1924 in Phoenix, he attended Phoenix Union High School and then on to the University of Arizona in 1942 where he played football. His college attendance was interrupted by his call to service in World War II, where he enlisted in the United States Navy from January 1943 to June 1946. Wanting to finish his higher education of learning, he returned to the U of A to receive his degree and continued to play football for the Wildcats (Bear Down). Being an A Club member, he was also a big supporter of the U of A football program and attended almost every homecoming game up to, and including, this past November 2019. He absolutely loved the University of Arizona. He went on to own a successful corrugated box manufacturing company in Los Angeles. At the age of 52, he sold the business and retired. Being retired for over 40 years, he truly became a world traveler. He visited over 40 countries all over Europe, many of them more than once. He was very familiar with the arts, history and background of many of the European landmarks, castles, museums, and enjoyed reminiscing with others about his adventures. He loved teaching others about computer technology at a local senior center in Norwalk, CA while residing in California. He was an avid fan of the New York Yankees and could name almost any player who was ever on their roster. He was a great man that will be sorely missed. He was preceded in death by his brother C.P. "Budd" Elzey of Phoenix, sisters Chloe Nations of CA and Jackie Patterson of Phoenix. He is survived by his daughter Patricia King (Ron) of Nevada City, CA, nephews Jerry Elzey (Nancy) of Phoenix and Wayne Elzey (Debbie) of Santa Rosa, CA, two grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Many thanks to Hospice Family Care for their assistance with his final wishes, together with the very fine attention given by his assisted living caregiver, Dina Busta of Dina's Assisted Living Home in Peoria. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Heritage Funeral Chapel, Peoria, AZ and final inurnment will be next to his brother and mother at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery, Phoenix, AZ.
