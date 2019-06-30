Raymond Curt Jivery



Raymond Curt Jivery, 64, went home to his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born on November 2, 1954 to the late Arthur and Florence Jivery in Hibbing, MN. He is survived by his wife, Maggie and children Misty Granillo and Derrick (Jessica) Jivery. There are three granddaughters, Christina Granillo, Kaitlynn and Emileigh Jivery. Ray is also survived by his sisters Aletha Jackson, Linda Brekke (Denny Aldinger), Claudia (Charles) Skalsky and sister-in-law Nancy Lyver; brothers Keith (Cindy) Lyver and Craig Lyver; sister-in-law Christine Maurer, brother-in-law Rich (Linda) Maurer and brother-in-law Tim (Mary) Maurer; and many nieces and nephews. Ray was predeceased by three brothers: John Lyver, Paul Lyver, and Wesley Lyver; sister-in-law Patricia Lyver; and nephew Bradley Lyver. Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church Lutheran, 3901 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Church Lutheran or Muhammed Ali Movement Disorder Center.