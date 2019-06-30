Services
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ Church Lutheran
3901 E. Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Raymond Curt Jivery


1954 - 2019
Raymond Curt Jivery Obituary
Raymond Curt Jivery

- - Raymond Curt Jivery, 64, went home to his Lord and Savior on Saturday, June 15, 2019. He was born on November 2, 1954 to the late Arthur and Florence Jivery in Hibbing, MN. He is survived by his wife, Maggie and children Misty Granillo and Derrick (Jessica) Jivery. There are three granddaughters, Christina Granillo, Kaitlynn and Emileigh Jivery. Ray is also survived by his sisters Aletha Jackson, Linda Brekke (Denny Aldinger), Claudia (Charles) Skalsky and sister-in-law Nancy Lyver; brothers Keith (Cindy) Lyver and Craig Lyver; sister-in-law Christine Maurer, brother-in-law Rich (Linda) Maurer and brother-in-law Tim (Mary) Maurer; and many nieces and nephews. Ray was predeceased by three brothers: John Lyver, Paul Lyver, and Wesley Lyver; sister-in-law Patricia Lyver; and nephew Bradley Lyver. Visitation will be Friday, July 5, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Christ Church Lutheran, 3901 E. Indian School Rd, Phoenix. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Christ Church Lutheran or Muhammed Ali Movement Disorder Center. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019
