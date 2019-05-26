|
|
Raymond D. Holt
Peoria, AZ. - Raymond D. Holt (Ray) - 4/8/59 - 5/15/19 Ray was a beloved Husband, Son, Brother and Friend who was called home too soon. Born in Burbank, CA, Ray was raised in Wyoming, where he called home even after living in AZ for the past 33 years. Ray took pride in his life's work in construction, but he found his true calling in his second career as a LYFT driver. He loved meeting and talking to everyone. He had a great sense of humor and had a way of making people feel better after talking with him. Ray loved listening to music and getting together with his many friends. He also enjoyed Diamondback Baseball and Cardinals Football. He loved and enjoyed spoiling his two Chihuahua dogs, Sully and Ladybug.
Celebration of Life to take place July 6, 2019 -2:00 VFW - Lander, Wyoming
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019