Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond Daniel Martin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond Daniel Martin Obituary
Raymond Daniel Martin

Scottsdale - Raymond Daniel Martin passed away on July 4th, 2019. He loved life and was an enthusiastic lifetime student of classic literature, history and the sciences; an extensive traveler and tennis enthusiast. He was always the charmer and an awe inspiring teller of life's stories. Born in L.A. County in 1937. A UCLA degree in Philosophy and a stint in corporate America drove him to strike out on his own as a successful Real Estate Investor. He worked to play, and his Real Estate endeavors afforded him the ability to create life on his own terms. He is survived by his daughter's, Debbie Jones and Roberta Martin, and his sisters, Pat Martin and Barbara Keys as well as their children. He would appreciate any donations be made to PBS.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 10 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.