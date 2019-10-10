|
|
Raymond Daniel Martin
Scottsdale - Raymond Daniel Martin passed away on July 4th, 2019. He loved life and was an enthusiastic lifetime student of classic literature, history and the sciences; an extensive traveler and tennis enthusiast. He was always the charmer and an awe inspiring teller of life's stories. Born in L.A. County in 1937. A UCLA degree in Philosophy and a stint in corporate America drove him to strike out on his own as a successful Real Estate Investor. He worked to play, and his Real Estate endeavors afforded him the ability to create life on his own terms. He is survived by his daughter's, Debbie Jones and Roberta Martin, and his sisters, Pat Martin and Barbara Keys as well as their children. He would appreciate any donations be made to PBS.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 10 to Oct. 27, 2019