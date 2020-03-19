Services
Hansen Desert Hills Mortuary and Memorial Park
6500 E. Bell Road
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
(480) 991-5800
Raymond E. Grace Obituary
Raymond E. Grace

Scottsdale - Raymond E. Grace,78, passed away in his home in Scottsdale, AZ on March 18, 2020.

He was born October 4, 1941, in Philadelphia, PA. He was the second of 4 children born to Mary Elizabeth Foley Grace and Raymond Wesley Grace. He grew up in University Heights, Ohio. He served in the Army National Guard. He received an accounting degree from John Carrol University and became a CPA. While in Cleveland, in 1971, he met and married a young teacher, Deborah L. Brown. In 1977, the family moved to Scottsdale, AZ, where Ray opened an accounting business.

Ray is survived by his wife of 48 years, Debbie, and 4 children; 2 sons, Raymond W. Grace (Samra), and Matthew R. Grace (Sandi); two daughters, Colleen Grace-Mure (Tony), and Carrie Grace Pustai (Karl); a sister, MaryEllen Paul (Peter), a brother, Robert Grace (Heide), a sister-in-law, Joanne Grace (Mike, deceased), as well as a large extended family. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren:

Donovan Grace, Mason Grace, Jacob Grace, Payge Pustai, Tessa Pustai, Reed Pustai, Anthony Mure, Wesley Mure, Veda Grace, Ashley Grace, and Sarah Grace. They were the joy of his life.

Due to the Virus, services through Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church will be private. Interment will be at Hansen Mortuary at 6500 E. Bell Rd., Scottsdale, AZ. Donations in Ray's name may be made to the or to a local Animal Rescue.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020
