A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
(602) 249-2111
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuaries Bethany Chapel
710 West Bethany Home Road
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Raymond E. Warinner


1924 - 2020
Raymond E. Warinner Obituary
Raymond E. Warinner

Phoenix - Raymond E. Warinner, age 95, passed away on February 2, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. Raymond was born February 3, 1924 in Paris, IL. After moving to Arizona, he started his business Ray's Auto Sales in 1946 and in the 1980's it became Ray and Bob's Truck Sales. Raymond is preceded in death by his wife Virginia and survived by 3 sons Rocky (Kim), Gary, and Mark (Holly), along with 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 5-8pm, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary 710 W Bethany Home Road, Phx. The funeral service will be held at 10am, Friday, February 7, 2020 at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery. For more information and to leave memories and tributes please visit www.ALMoore-Grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020
