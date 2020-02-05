|
|
Raymond E. Warinner
Phoenix - Raymond E. Warinner, age 95, passed away on February 2, 2020 in Phoenix, AZ. Raymond was born February 3, 1924 in Paris, IL. After moving to Arizona, he started his business Ray's Auto Sales in 1946 and in the 1980's it became Ray and Bob's Truck Sales. Raymond is preceded in death by his wife Virginia and survived by 3 sons Rocky (Kim), Gary, and Mark (Holly), along with 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 5-8pm, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary 710 W Bethany Home Road, Phx. The funeral service will be held at 10am, Friday, February 7, 2020 at A.L. Moore-Grimshaw Mortuary. Interment will follow at Greenwood Memory Lawn Cemetery. For more information and to leave memories and tributes please visit www.ALMoore-Grimshaw.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020