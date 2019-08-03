|
Raymond Eugene Kelly
Mesa - Raymond Eugene Kelly passed away on July 25th, 2019. Raymond was born on April 5th, 1939 in Nyack, NY.
He graduated from Haverstraw High School, Class of 1957 followed by serving in the United States Air Force. Raymond then worked as an Accountant for US Gypsum in Stony Point, NY. He then was the proud owner of Kellys' Deli residing in West Haverstraw and Wallkill NY.
Raymond loved to fish, play golf and watch Notre Dame Football.
Ray is survived by his wife Marilyn of 53 years and his sons Jon and Darran as well as five granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.
Raymond was a wonderful husband, loving father and grandfather and he will be missed. He had a wonderful sense of humor and he was always the life of the party.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 3, 2019