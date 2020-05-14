Raymond G. Boutin
Phoenix - Raymond G. Boutin (84) of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Saddle Brook, NJ and Macungie, PA died May 9th, 2020. He was the devoted husband of Jean (Battersby) Boutin. Married 61 years, they would have celebrated the 62nd wedding anniversary on August 9th. He was the loving father to three sons, Paul (60), Kevin (58) and Brian (56). Ray was born May 4, 1936 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Edward and Alma (Chenard) Boutin. He was a 1954 graduate of Fair Lawn H.S., Fair Lawn, NJ. After serving as a proud Army veteran of the Korean War, Ray worked in the print production industry for most of his career before retiring in 2002. Ray was a faithful Catholic and active in the church, an avid and lifelong NY Giants fan and an active member in AARP. Survivors: wife, Jean, sons Paul and his wife Robin, Kevin and his wife Joy, all of Phoenix AZ, Brian and his wife Adrianne of Morris Plains, NJ; grandchildren, Amanda, Caitlin, Jonathan, Daniel Ray, all of Phoenix AZ, Victoria and her fiancé Jessie Prough of San Francisco, CA and Nicole Cameron and her husband Casey of Greenfield, IN; great-grandchildren, Natalie and Chase. Ray was predeceased by his brother Edward N. Boutin of Quebec Canada, sister Germaine Jansen of Sunrise, FL, twin sister Joan Wade of Newark, DE. A private memorial interment will be planned for later in the year when he will be interned in the Memorial National Cemetery of Arizona, Phoenix, AZ, with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made in Ray's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Arizona Republic from May 14 to May 17, 2020.