Raymond Gottschalk



Tempe - Raymond Stuhr Gottschalk, 99, was born in a hospital on October 11, 1919 near downtown Tempe, Arizona and passed peacefully at his home in Tempe on May 2, 2019. The Celebration of Life is Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Green Acres Mortuary and Cemetery, 401 Hayden Road, Scottsdale, Arizona at 10am. He was preceded in death by his parents Mack and Emma and brother Sydney, as well as his wife Doris and step-daughter Dawn Savage. He is survived by three children, Susan Ashe, Stephen and Sallie (John) Deuel, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren and his special friend Mary Jane Mann. He spent all of his 99 years in Arizona, except when he served in the Navy as a Coxswain on the USS Pasadena in World War II. He developed an eclectic career as a business entrepreneur. Raymond loved music, playing the piano, dancing and cars. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Cancer Fund of Arizona. Please leave condolences on the website: www.greenacresmortuary.net. Published in The Arizona Republic on May 12, 2019