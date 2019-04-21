Raymond Hinshaw



Phoenix - April 1, 1942 - April 11, 2019 Ray Hinshaw was a proud 3rd generation Arizonan who enjoyed gardening, camping, hunting, fishing, traveling the state and impressing folks with his knowledge of the great outdoors (i.e. making gum out of pine tree sap, turning a blade of grass into a musical instrument, and teaching people how to cultivate their own fruit and vegetable garden in the hot desert). Indoors, he was a worthy chess opponent as well as with ping pong, dominos, and bowling. And you certainly hoped to be on his team for a good game of cards. He was not a sore loser, but he took great pride in being the victor which he was often. Believing in a strong work ethic, Ray worked about 30 years at KPNX Channel 12 before retiring. He was a loyal family man and a strong friend to many. When out and about, he would frequently greet strangers and offer a kind word or make a joke. He never missed an opportunity to help someone in need if he could, saying it was the most important thing a person could do in their life. As Ray said in January 1993, as part of employee of the month recognition, "My motto is… you don't have to remember what you said if you always tell the truth." The truth is, Ray had many great adventures, enjoyed life and nature, and leaves behind the difference he made to countless people in big ways and small.