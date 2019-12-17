|
Raymond "Ray" Hurtado
Raymond "Ray" Hurtado passed peacefully with family by his side on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 78 years of age. Ray will be greatly missed by his loving wife of 58 years Gloria (Waddell) and his children Gina, Ramona and Lori (James). Family was everything to Ray. He has been a major presence in the lives of his children and grandchildren. Proud "Tata" to Raymond (Katie), Tasina (Luis), Bailey, Lauren, JT and Jaelyn. He adored his great-grandchildren: Jaime, Isabella, Giuliana, Sofía and Nicolás. Raised in Avondale, AZ, Ray spent his life as a hardworking, dedicated and loving man. Ray, Co-Owner of Bell Auto Upholstery in Phoenix, AZ, loved working with his brothers and nephews. He also loved coaching the Little Queens girls' softball teams, off-roading and oldie-but-goodies. He was preceded in death by his parents Braulio and Rosa, his brother Braulio "JR" and sister Veronica "Betty" and his very special son-in-law Jaime. He is survived by his brothers Manuel and Richard, sisters Virginia, Stella, Carmen, Alice (John) and Anna Marie (John). He will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Ray will be forever remembered for his beautiful eyes, warm smile, caring heart, warm hugs and unconditional love. Memorial Service Thursday December 19th Rosary at 9:30am, Mass at 10:00am. Saint John Vianney Catholic Church 800 W. Loma Linda Blvd, Goodyear, AZ 85338. Funeral arrangements made by Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019