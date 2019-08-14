Services
Mariposa Gardens Memorial Park and Funeral Care
6747 E Broadway Rd
Mesa, AZ 85206
(480) 830-4422
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
Las Palmas Grand Clubhouse
2550. S. Ellsworth Rd.
Mesa, AZ
Resources
Raymond "Red" Johnson


1935 - 2019
Raymond "Red" Johnson Obituary
Raymond "Red" Johnson

Phoenix - Raymond "Red" Johnson passed away peacefully on Friday, August 9th surrounded by family and friends. He was 84 years old. Raymond was born July 17th, 1935 in Jerusalem, Arkansas.

Red worked and retired from the Operating Engineers Local 428 for more than 38 years.

Raymond is preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Elzada Johnson; sisters, Ethyl, Edith, Burmell, Juanita, Cathern and Freida; and brothers, Fayburn, Heartsill, Randall, and Johnny.

He is survived by his sister, Pearl; his loving wife Nancy of 10 years; daughter, Paula; son, Marlin; 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Red's life will be held on Saturday, August 17th at 10:30 a.m., at Las Palmas Grand Clubhouse, 2550. S. Ellsworth Rd., Mesa, Arizona.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting you make a donation on behalf of Raymond Johnson to: Hospice Foundation of Arizona, c/o Companion Hospice, 1930 S. Alma School Road, Suite A103, Mesa, AZ 85210.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 14, 2019
