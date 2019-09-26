Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Jacobs
Raymond Joseph Jacobs


1942 - 2019
Raymond Joseph Jacobs Obituary
Raymond Joseph Jacobs

Oceanside -

Raymond Joseph Jacobs, age 77, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in Oceanside, CA. He was born May 20, 1942 in Lowell, Mass. to Beverly Irene and Joseph Raymond Jacobs.

He is survived by his wife Catherine, five brothers Mark Jacobs, Tom Phifer, Raymond Jacobs, James Jacobs, Kenny Jacobs; two sisters Donna Crowley, Sandra Jacobs; daughter Bobbie Rae Bolton; sons Wayne Kimball-Jacobs, Dustin Rowe and James Rowe; seven grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his daughter Carla Jo White, his sisters Pauline Black-Hand and Barbara Lemire, and his youngest brother Jimmy Phifer.

He proudly served in the US Army 1959-1962, and was a high school teacher and sports coach for 30 years.

Raymond will be laid to rest at Miramar National Cemetery Friday, October 4, 2019. A Celebration of His Life will be held following the memorial service.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 26, 2019
