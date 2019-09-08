|
Raymond L. Vaughn
Chandler - Raymond L. Vaughn, 89, of Chandler, AZ, born in Bardwell, KY. On October 27, 1929, passed away on August 29, 2019. Ray is preceded in death by his parents; M.B. and Attrice Vaughn, brothers; Newt, Harold and sister; Doris. Surviving is his beloved wife of 53 years; Lois (nee Lexa) and sister; Mary Helen France, and many nieces and nephews.
Ray served in the U.S. Army, was also a Freemason, and had a career in the airline industry, working for Bonanza, Hughes Air West and Republic Airlines.
Ray was a resident of Arizona for over 80 years. His passions were family, golf, telling jokes and following the local sports teams.
Ray was a dear husband, brother, uncle, in law and friend to all. He will be missed by many, but not forgotten!
His wife; Lois, would like to thank the staff at Desert Stream Assisted Living #3 and Infinity Hospice for their care and compassion.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 11:00 am at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 North Cave Creek Road, Phoenix, AZ 85024 (Cave Creek and Pinnacle Peak Road). Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Indian School Mortuary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 8, 2019