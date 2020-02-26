|
|
Raymond "Wico" Reyes
Guadalupe - September 28, 1950 - February 5, 2020
Ray was born in Mesa and lived his days in Guadalupe, AZ. He was a heavy equipment operator for over 16 years. After retiring, Ray provided full-time care for his wife and son with special needs. He lived his life fully, and with so much love. Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Reyes. He is survived by his son, daughter, and those whose hearts he touched.
Service details at azlegacyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020