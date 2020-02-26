Resources
More Obituaries for Raymond Reyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raymond "Wico" Reyes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raymond "Wico" Reyes Obituary
Raymond "Wico" Reyes

Guadalupe - September 28, 1950 - February 5, 2020

Ray was born in Mesa and lived his days in Guadalupe, AZ. He was a heavy equipment operator for over 16 years. After retiring, Ray provided full-time care for his wife and son with special needs. He lived his life fully, and with so much love. Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Reyes. He is survived by his son, daughter, and those whose hearts he touched.

Service details at azlegacyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raymond's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -