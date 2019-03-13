|
|
Raymond Rios Gonzalez
Phoenix - In Loving Memory
7/22/1924-3/3/2019 Raymond R. Gonzalez, World War II Veteran, peacefully left this world to join the Lord in heaven. Originally from El Paso, Texas, Raymond later moved to Arizona where he met his bride, Dora Bivens. They had five children including Raymond Jr, David, Linda, Mary and Robert. Raymond had 15 grandchildren and 24 great- grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday, March 29th from 11am-4pm at Greenwood Memory Lawn, located at 719 N. 27th Ave., Phoenix, AZ 85009. Additional information may be found at www.greenwoodmemorylawn.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 13, 2019