Parra, Raymond Rios, 80 of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on April 30, 2020. Funeral services will be Friday May 8, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Universal South Mountain Mortuary, 7007 S. Central Ave., Phoenix, Az. Interment will be private at National Cemetery of Arizona. Services entrusted to Universal South Mountain Mortuary.









