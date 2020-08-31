Raymond "Skip" Vincent Roberts, Jr.Gilbert - Raymond "Skip" Roberts (79) of Gilbert AZ passed away August 28, 2020. He was born in Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck NJ on June 20, 1941 to Raymond and Edith Roberts. Skip graduated from St Peter's College Jersey City NJ in June 1964 the same month he married his girlfriend Mary Ellen Flynn. They were happily married for 56 wonderful years. Their family consisted of one daughter 3 sons, 8 grandsons and 1 granddaughter. Daughter Mary Ellen married Frank Makas and have 2 sons Flynn & Forde. Son Tommy also has 2 sons Tommy & Daniel, Son Matthew married Katie Waters and they also have 2 sons Will & Nolan. Their youngest son Dennis married Amanda Garry and completed the family with 2 sons Charlie & Luke and the family princess Riley. Skip followed his father Ray and enjoyed a 30+ year IBM career in New Jersey and Arizona. After "retirement " he worked at Aaron Bros. In Scottsdale and Lowe's in Gilbert. He was a happy, helpful, intelligent and easy going guy who made many friends. Sports and competition were important to him. He passed this on to his children and grandchildren. We have golfers, hockey players, baseball and basketball players and of course one little ballerina who can do it all. Skip is predeceased by his parents and sister Therese. He is survived by siblings Brian & Mary Roberts, Michael & Barbara Roberts and MaryAnne & Skip Goetz. There are Nieces, Nephews, Grandnieces and Grandnephews who will miss their Roberts family Patriarch. Most importantly Skip was a loving man of Faith who lead by example. God has taken him home to Rest In Peace. Funeral service will be Thursday September 3, 2020 with a Rosary at 9:30am and a Mass at 10:00am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 7655 E Main St. Scottsdale AZ 85251. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Barrow Neurological Foundation, 124 W Thomas Rd, Ste 250