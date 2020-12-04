1/1
Raymond W. Sulzer
1932 - 2020
Raymond W. Sulzer

Peoria - Raymond W. Sulzer, who was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend passed away on November 24, 2020 at age 88. Ray was born on January 2, 1932 in Euclid, Ohio to Jake and Hilda Sulzer.

He graduated from Deming High School in New Lyme, Ohio where he was an outstanding athlete. He attended Mount Union College and received a BA degree, lettered in basketball and football, captained the baseball team and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

He taught and coached at Grand Valley High School in Orwell, Ohio as well as Louisville High School in Ohio. He also spent thirty-two years in Washington Elementary district in Phoenix, Arizona at Royal Palm, Tumbleweed and Cholla Middle School.

Ray kept stats for the Phoenix Suns and ASU basketball and football for many years. He was a director for the Arizona Sports Camp for 30 years.

Ray was preceded in death by his: parents, Jake and Hilda Sulzer; son, Gary and sister, Dorothy Debevec. He is survived by his: loving wife of 69 years Lila; children, Bob of Surprise, AZ, Brenda Betts (Paul) of Glendale, AZ, Randy of San Diego, CA, Susan Wreyford (Jim) of Marble Falls, TX and Lori Wilson of Seattle, WA; thirteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.

Due to the pandemic, a private family Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at Hansen Mortuary Chapel, 8314 N. 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020. The service will be live-streamed on the Hansen Mortuary Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/hansenmortuary/posts/3623176574410819) for friends and family to watch.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Valley online at https://www.hov.org/donate or by mail: 1510 E. Flower St., Phoenix, AZ 85014. Please visit hansenmortuary.com to leave an online condolence or to share a memory of Ray.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
10
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Hansen Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
