|
|
The Honorable Raymond W. Weaver, Jr., 85, passed away on October 2, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona surrounded by loved ones. Born on January 31, 1934 in Denver, Colorado, he grew up loving the mountains of Colorado, attended East High School, and made many lifelong friends.
Judge Weaver graduated from the University of Colorado at Boulder where he met his wife Patricia. Upon graduating from the University of Denver College of Law, he was admitted to practice in Colorado, Arizona and California. His early career included time as an Assistant City Attorney in Denver, the Corporate Secretary's Office at Arizona Public Service, and as an excise tax attorney with Standard Oil of California in San Francisco. Judge Weaver then moved into private practice and was a partner in law firms in Oakland, California, Phoenix and Prescott, Arizona specializing in civil litigation.
In the mid-1980s Judge Weaver served a three-year term as a Member of the Arizona Commission on Appellate Court Appointments. He was appointed by the Governor of Arizona to the Arizona Superior Court in Yavapai County in January 1992. In 1995, he was appointed Presiding Judge of Yavapai County, and remained in that role until his retirement in 2004. Judge Weaver was elected President of the Arizona Judges Association, and also served as Chair of the Arizona Supreme Court Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee.
In recognition of his integrity, dedication and professionalism as a Superior Court Judge, he was named Judicial Officer of the Year by the Phoenix Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates in 2000.
He loved his family, dogs, friends, cooking and the University of Colorado Buffaloes. He was an avid collector of Dia de los Muertos and Mexican folk art. Above all, he loved his perfect wife Patricia.
He will be missed for his kindness, integrity, dry sense of humor and passion for life.
His family wishes to acknowledge his amazing group of caregivers, and Sage Hospice.
He is survived by his wife Patricia, their four children; Robert (Kathryn), Pamela (Bob) Rawlins, Ashleigh Cole, and Annie (Scott) Middlemist, nine grandchildren, and three great grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2019 at noon in the Brophy Chapel, 4701 N Central Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to West Yavapai Guidance Clinic, Sage Hospice, or Casa de Los Ninos.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019