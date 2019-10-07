Resources
- - The world has lost another wonderful soul when Raymond Williams passed early Saturday morning, Sept 28th, with his family by his side. He is survived by his wife Virginia, his 4 children; Tracy, Doug, Kelly and Melissa, his 10 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren, as well as countless relatives and friends he had acquired over a life-time.

Ray was loved by all. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, mentor, and an overall confidante to many friends and family. He lived a full and exciting life as a Vietnam Veteran in the Airborne Special Forces, a drag racer, and a master mechanic for several fire departments (Rural Metro, Sun City West, and Surprise). Ray was most happy working in his garage refurbishing classic cars with his buddies and grandsons and then showing them off at car shows. We love and miss you Ray, and you will forever be in our hearts!

Services will be held at: CCV Peoria, 7007 W Happy Valley Road, Bldg 400 on October 10 @ 2 pm.

Flowers are welcome or contributions can be sent to Hospice of the Valley, Glendale. AZ.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2019
