Raymund Francis McNally
Phoenix - Ray McNally passed away on April 19, 2019, at 84 young years, in Phoenix, Arizona. Ray began life in Nebraska, the oldest of four born to Ida Goeden and James McNally. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Johnson McNally, seven children (Valerie, Katherine, Greg, Ray Jr., Monica, Dan, and Cindy), his grandchildren (Erik, Michael, Connie, Jake, Matt, Ashley, Teresa, Kayla, and Diego) and one great grandchild, Declan. Ray is also survived by his siblings, Jerry, Mary Ellen, and Jim McNally.
Ray served his country for 25 years in the United States Air Force as a fighter pilot, and after retirement from the Air Force, entered Civil Service and managed the flight simulators at Luke Air Force Base for a number of years. His passion for working on projects and helping family members complete those projects challenged all of us to be better. His dedication to family is the glue that held us together in the past and will continue to do so in the future. Visitation April 23, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Phoenix Memorial 200 W. Beardsley Rd., Phoenix, AZ, 85024. Committal Service on April 23, 2019 at National Memorial Cemetery of AZ at 1:30 PM, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix, AZ 85024
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 23, 2019