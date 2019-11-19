|
|
Reba Bailey Bennett
Chandler - Reba Bailey Bennett passed away on Nov 18, 2019 at age 90. She was born on Dec 24, 1928 in Memphis, TN to Vera S. and Olin P. Bailey. Upon completing college, she relocated to Nogales, AZ in 1951 to teach elementary school. In Nogales, she met her husband, Frank A. Bennett, a Nogales native. In 1960 they relocated to Scottsdale, AZ. A lifelong educator, Reba taught elementary school in Tempe until her retirement. She was preceded in death by, her lifelong husband, Frank in Aug of 1993. She is survived by Brian Bennett and Pamela Becker, her two children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. A private celebration of her life is planned by the family. To send condolences, please visit www.greenacresmortuary.net.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 19 to Nov. 22, 2019