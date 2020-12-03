Rebecca Ann VanderWall



Rebecca Ann VanderWall entered this life December 24, 1974 and departed this life November 21, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of Donald and Marilyn VanderWall, beloved mother of Andrew Michael Makinson and Melanie Nicole Makinson. She leaves behind her parents, her beloved children, Andrew (Angie Pengitore) and Melanie, her brothers: James (Kirsten), Donny (Kristina), Steven, Andrew, and Michael and many aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends. She lived a life of loving, giving, caring and sharing. If she saw someone in need, she gave what she could. If someone was sad, she brightened their day. She befriended many and loved deeply. She followed Christ's admonition: "Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me." She was a true follower of Jesus Christ.



Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Saturday, December 5th at 616 S. Extension Rd., Mesa, AZ 85210. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. with the funeral service following at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Mesa City Cemetery. Funeral services are handled by Wyman Mortuary. If you plan to attend, we ask that you please wear a mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines.









