Rebecca Jean Renz Obituary
Phoenix - Born 7/29/1969 Passed 3/6/2019.

Rebecca is survived by her parents George and Joan Randle, brother John V. Randle, Sister in law Nancy J. Randle and Nephew Dean A. Doty.

Becky will be dearly missed by her family. Becky was born in Phoenix, Arizona and remained here for the duration of her life. Becky loved rescuing and caring for dogs. She devoted her final years saving and loving as many animals as she could. Her kindness will be missed.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 28, 2019
