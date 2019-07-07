|
Rebecca Jean Whitney
Phoenix - Becky Whitney, 92, left her body with grace at 11:11pm on June 28 at Hawthorn Court in Phoenix, Arizona. Vascular Dementia was accompanied by increasing expressions of gratitude and love. Through her final day, she was saying thank you to all those who visited and cared for her. She is survived by her daughter, Christine Whitney Sanchez and husband, Reuben Sanchez, son Kim Whitney and wife, Mary Beth Whitney, her grandchildren, Danielle Calvin, Katie Marshall, Katy Zobel, Danny Whitney and Mike Sanchez and her five great grandchildren, all of whom were tenaciously loved by Becky and live in the Valley of the Sun. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Kenyon Palmer Whitney, father Orbon Hye Tice, Sr, mother Lois Tice and brother, Orbon Hye Tice, Jr.
Becky was a life-long Girl Scout, community leader, avid traveler and bridge player. She served as President of the Board for Girl Scouts - Arizona Cactus-Pine Council from 1976-1981, when she purchased land in south Phoenix from the Fraternal Order of Police, to add on to Camp Sombrero, which has become the Parsons Leadership Center serving girls, women and the South Phoenix community. She tapped her innate ability to organize, inspire and lead as a Girl Scout troop leader, trainer, international events coordinator and co-founder of the Girl Scout Bridge Marathon. She served as the President of the Desert Botanical Board, was a member of PEO, the Maybes, and the Trailblazing Girl Scout Elders. She traveled the world with her friends and family, especially enjoying her time in Kenya. She could play a mean game of bridge.
She lived by her motto, given to her by her father: The harder you work, the luckier you get. Until the day she passed, she proclaimed how lucky she was.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held on Sunday, August 4, from 3 PM to 5 PM, at Parsons Leadership Center, 1611 E Dobbins Rd, Phoenix, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, campership donations in Becky's name can be made through Girl Scouts - AZ Cactus-Pine Council. For more information, please go to https://friends.girlscoutsaz.org/ or contact Alycia Elfstrom at 602-452-7090.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 7, 2019