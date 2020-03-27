Resources
Rebecca (Becky) Johnson


1929 - 2020
Rebecca Johnson (Becky), 90, passed away on March 5, 2020.

Becky was the fifth of six children born to Samuel and Grace Jones. She was born on June 18, 1929 in Virginia where she lived her early life.

Becky married Kelly Ray Johnson in 1954. They moved to Phoenix in 1955.

Becky obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Radford University. She worked in various management positions for the US Postal Service retiring in 1995 after 36 years of employment.

In retirement, Becky served her community as a volunteer in John C Lincoln Hospital's Auxiliary. She was also active in the First United Methodist Church of Phoenix.

Becky is survived by her sister, Anne Jones Buechler and numerous nieces and nephews. Her advice, weekly letters, listening ear and assistance will be greatly missed.

Becky was preceded in death by her brothers James Jones, Denny Jones, Samuel Jones and Fleetwood Jones.

A celebration of life ceremony will be held at a later date due to the current and unforeseen social gathering restrictions.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
