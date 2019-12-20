|
Rebecca Kuntz
Scottsdale - Rebecca Reeser Kuntz, "Becky", to her family, friends and colleagues, passed away peacefully on December 9, 2019 in Scottsdale, AZ after a four-year struggle with Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. She was surrounded by her family.
Becky was born on January 23, 1947, in Clifton Forge, VA to Osier (Bob) and Helen McMullan. Her father died when she was two years old, and her mother later married Alvin Lee Reeser, who would become a Colonel in the Air Force, a career that necessitated frequent family moves. The most fortunate relocation was to Arizona, where Becky met the love-of-her-life, Gregg Kuntz. Together, they attended NAU and the U of A, where Becky was a member of Tri-Delta Sorority. She and Gregg married in Tucson in 1965 and moved to Orange, CA in 1968. Gregg's job brought the family to Phoenix, AZ in 1983, and then back to Orange County in 1986. Retirement settled them in Scottsdale, AZ in 2000.
In addition to lovingly and competently mothering her two children, Kristina and Michael, Becky began a corporate career in 1986, working first as Human Resources (HR) Assistant at Nelson Research, in Irvine, CA. HR was the perfect fit for Becky, an excellent communicator and administrative wizard. In the late 80's, following a buy-out, Becky temporarily relocated to the new HQ in Richmond, VA to help set up the HR department, then returned to school to upgrade her expertise. She became an HR Manager at Wylie Electronics in Irvine, CA, where she excelled by establishing an HR central service center (integrating all HR processes across the entire company).
Her interests and talents were many: cooking, baking, sewing, painting, interior decorating, piano, bowling, tennis, golf. Whatever undertaking she targeted, she pursued it with discipline and passion and became a master. She played Maj Jong every week at her clubhouse and attended a huge tournament in Las Vegas every year for over 10 years! She was a fabulous entertainer, and her family, friends and associates will find the world a much dimmer place without her hospitality.
Her presence is sorely missed by her survivors: her childhood sweetheart and husband of 53 years, Gregg; her children and their spouses, Kristina (Ginger) Koontz, Phoenix, AZ, Michael (Leanne) Koontz, Anaheim Hills, CA; one cherished grandchild, Olivia Koontz; and two brothers, Michael Reeser of Crawford, TX and Don Reeser of Ajijic, Mexico.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Associations. Becky's family will announce a memorial service early in 2020.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019