Rebecca Louise Pearson
Glendale - 71, passed away on July 3, 2019 at Spectrum Assisted Living in Glendale, AZ. She was born on October 6, 1947 to the late Paul and Mary Etter in Phoenix, AZ. She graduated from West Phoenix High School and then went on to obtain a degree from St. Joseph's Hospital School of Nursing. She is survived by her brother Donald (Jeanne) Etter, nephews Derek Etter, Neil Etter, numerous cousins and lifelong friend Lucky Andringa. A Visitation will be held on July 11, 2019 at 6pm at Chapel of the Chimes Mortuary 7924 N. 59th Ave Glendale, AZ with Funeral Service to follow at 7pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 9, 2019