Rebecca Lynn Zaudtke
Sun City - Rebecca Lynn Zaudtke of Sun City, Arizona passed peacefully into the arms of our Lord on Wednesday, July 1st, 2020. She will be sadly missed by her many friends and family members.
"Becky" was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Marvin Zaudtke and Carol (Dahl) Hodges. She attended St. Paul and Forest Lake schools and took classes focusing on Office Administration at Lakewood Community College. She enjoyed both the farm country of her grandparents and many relatives, and the activities provided by the Land of 10,000 Lakes.
Becky moved to the Phoenix area in 1980 and spent 30 years with the City of Phoenix. She began her exceptional career as a Word Processing Secretary. That didn't last long as she moved into lead and management positions. In 1991, Becky was named the City of Phoenix, City Council Reporter Coordinator and then became the City's Open Meeting Law Coordinator retiring in 2010. As she progressed her career, Becky was an avid volunteer and advocate for the Phoenix community. She was sought after around the State of Arizona as an educator and trainer on City operations and meetings. She was particularly known for her expertise on "Robert's Rules of Order". During this time, Becky was recognized consistently by the City and her coworkers for both her performance and professionalism.
Becky particularly thrived as a participant in Arizona's Theater community. She helped to stage and manage numerous plays and productions and was an Adjudicator for the "ariZoni" theater awards. Becky's love of community and people were always a guiding light to her wide circle of friends and special relationships.
Becky was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Zaudtke, step-mother, Marian Zaudtke and beloved step-father, Ivan Hodges. She is survived by her mother, Carol Hodges of Sun City, Arizona; brother, Steve Zaudtke (Lelu) of Tower, Minnesota; sister Sara Zaudtke of Tower, Minnesota; nieces Jessica Lehman (Judd Sampson) of Plymouth, Minnesota; Dr. Rachel Gordon (Mike) of Duluth, Minnesota; Sarah Mayo (Captain Dr. John) of Kailua, Hawaii; nephew Dr. Matthew Zaudtke (Rachel) of Carmel, Indiana; and grand-nieces/nephews Chloe Lehman, Quinn Sampson, Emily Sampson, Hazel Gordon, Oscar Gordon, Nora Zaudtke, Harper Zaudtke, and Ross Mayo. Becky was also "Adopted Aunt" to Shannon Perry, Stephanie Perry, Natalie Smith and Melody Johns, all of Phoenix.
Arrangements are being handled by Menke Funeral & Cremation Center in Sun City. There is no immediate service planned, but hope for a celebration of life to be held in the near future. Donations to the American Diabetes Association, as a way to honor both Becky's life and light, are appreciated. Condolences may be shared at www.menkefuneralhome.com