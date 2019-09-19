|
|
Reed R. Sell
Scottsdale - Reed R Sell, 84, of Scottsdale, AZ passed away peacefully on September 13, 2019 with his family by his side. Reed was born July 15, 1935 in Toledo, OH and was the youngest of four children. He grew up in Delta, Oh and joined the US Air Force upon graduation from Delta High School. Upon discharge from military service his career for the next forty years was in the banking industry in Toledo, OH retiring in 1997. Reed is survived by his wife Patty, son Scott (Michelle), daughters, Marcia Hughes (Richard), Susan Self, Stacey DeHaven (Brian), and step-son Stephen Borowicz, 10 grandchildren, Shawn, Gina, Kevin, Becca, Lizzie, Noah, Katie, Jacob, Rachel, CJ and great-granddaughter Vera. A memorial service will be held at Living Water Lutheran Church, 9201 E. Happy Valley Rd. Scottsdale on Friday, September 20th at 3:30pm. Donations can be made to Living Water Lutheran Church.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 19, 2019