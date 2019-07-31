|
Reed Willard Young Jr.
Gold Canyon - 1944 - 2019
Reed Willard Young Jr., 75, of Gold Canyon, Arizona beloved by all who knew him, passed away suddenly in South Ogden, Utah on July 25th, 2019, from complications associated with diabetes.
Reed was born in Murray, Utah on February 11th, 1944. He graduated from Olympus High School and attended the University of Utah and continued on to receive a Bachelor of Science Degree from the University of Phoenix. He served our country in the United States Army.
Reed was married to Nancy Ann Nielsen on November 7th, 1963 in the Salt Lake City Temple; they were married almost 56 years and were childhood sweethearts since they were 10 and 11 years old.
Reed was Vice President of IT for Credit Data/Merchant's Information Solutions for 18 years. Reed most recently worked in the IT Department for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and retired in January 2019 to Gold Canyon, Arizona to be near family and friends.
He enjoyed spending time with his family, camping adventures, traveling, building model airplanes, raising pigeons, making salsa, buying shoes, and most of all making people laugh. He was an amateur organ virtuoso and also loved all kinds of kitchen gadgets and kept QVC in business. He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served faithfully in many callings throughout his life.
Reed is survived by his wife Nancy Young, as well as his children: David (Krista) Young, Carol (Shawn) Ricks, Douglas Young, Jill (Steve) Shill, Amy (Joseph) Holden. 23 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren as well as his brother Alan (Terry) Young. Reed is preceded in death by his parents, and 3 sisters.
Visitation will be held at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 W. South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah 84095 on Friday, August 2nd, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM.
An additional visitation will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 from 10:45 AM to 11:30 AM at the River Ridge Ward Chapel, 10124 S.1300 W., South Jordan, Utah 84095 followed by the funeral service being held at Noon.
Interment will be on Monday, August 5th, 2019 at Mesa City Cemetery, 1212 N. Center Street, Mesa, Arizona 85201 at 10:30 AM.
