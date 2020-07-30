1/1
Refugio Cortez Santillan
Refugio Cortez Santillan

Refugio Cortez "Cuco" Santillan entered into eternal peace on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the age of 92.

He is survived by the his wife of 70 years, Adelina (née Flores); his daughter, Kathy Brender; and sons, Anthony (Esther), Albert (Karen), and Steve (Ann); five grandchildren, Katie Wright (Will); Andrea Faltinson (Mike); Michael Santillan; Joseph Santillan (Jasmine); Tara Mountjoy (Steven); two great-grandsons, Carson and Miles Wright; and a great-granddaughter on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Timoteo and Jesus Maria (née Cortez) Santillan, and all of his eight siblings.

He was born in Los Angeles, CA, then lived his childhood years in the mining town of Jerome, AZ. When the mine closed, the family moved to Phoenix. As a young man, he worked for a shoe store in downtown Phoenix where one day he met the love of his life, Adelina. They married in 1950.

He was a Korean War veteran having proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Upon returning from the service, he went to work for the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement in 1985.

Ever the gentleman, he was a loving man who molded and raised a beautiful family with his wife by his side, creating wonderful memories for his children and his grandchildren whom he adored. Family was everything to him and he never missed an opportunity to express how proud he was of them. A man of faith, wisdom, and generosity, he was always willing to lend a helping hand to friends and family. Until he was physically unable, he and Adelina were active members of the St. Anthony Catholic parish and served as volunteers for the St. Vincent de Paul food bank helping with deliveries to those in need. His quick wit, humor, and ability to burst into song will remain in the memories of all who knew him.

Funeral services, in his honor, will be private for the immediate family. A celebration of life will be held for extended family and friends at a future date.

Condolences may be expressed at:

www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com






Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home
4800 East Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85018
(602) 840-5600
