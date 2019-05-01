|
|
Reidar G. Gabrielson
Phoenix - A loving husband. A devoted father. A devout Catholic. A proud Norwegian. A brilliant engineer. A veteran of World War II. Reidar G. Gabrielson. 95, went to meet his Savior on April 28, 2019. He was reunited with Jean Julia Ryan, the first love of his life, and his beloved daughter, Nancy. Reidar was born on April 14, 1924, in Virginia, Minnesota, to Nellie (Bangsund) and Olaf Gabrielson. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1941, and attended Virginia Junior College from 1941-1943. On August 25, 1943, he was inducted into the Army at Fort Snelling, Minnesota, and served in the Armed Forces Radio Service in the Pacific until February 15, 1946. In 1948, he graduated from the University of Minnesota with a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering. While attending the University, he fell deeply in love with Jean Ryan, and they were married in 1949. They welcomed six children: Lynne (Dennis) Gort, Mary, Jon (Brenna) Gabrielson, Jim, Nancy, and Peggy (Mike) May. Reidar worked for ITT in Nutley, NJ, and Station KCJB in Minot, ND, before relocating to Scottsdale in 1951. He worked for Motorola for 20 years, and was the inventor and co-inventor of three patents. In 1971,Reidar became a founding partner of Engineered Systems, Inc., and retired in 1986. In 1984, he married Kathy Watson, and acquired three more children: Rochelle (Brian) Hoekstra, Renee (Tim) Tavani, and Scott Watson. Having a beautiful tenor voice, Reidar sang in the Choir at OLPH for over fifty years. He was a member of the Men's Club, the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Lifetime Member of the Sons of Norway, Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineering, and the Pioneers of Amateur Wireless Club. He was an avid golfer, ham radio operator, completed a solo flight in a glider, and took piano lessons at age 90. In addition to his first wife, his daughter, and his parents, he was predeceased by seven siblings: Olaf, Conrad, Henry, Floyd, Alice Fink, Nancy Maryland, and Margaret Zins; brother-in-laws James Ryan and Donald Haugen; sister-in-laws Margaret Rodewald and Helen Seyer. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 34 years, Kathy; eight children; and ten grandchildren: Heather (Mick) Mullins, Nancy (Doug) Czachor, Ryan (Rachel) Gabrielson, Lynne Gabrielson, Christopher and Sean May, Catherine and Christine Hoekstra, Jonathan and Jennifer Tavani, and five great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Phyllis Gabrielson of Appleton, WI; brothers-in-law Bill Haugen and Harry (Ellie) Haugen of Scottsdale, and many loving nieces and nephews. He was a good and kind man; a man with a generous spirit; a man of dignity and honor. He was my husband. "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race. I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy 4:6-8. Visitation will be from 5-8pm Friday, May 3rd at Messinger Mortuary, 7601 E. Indian School Road, Scottsdale with a Rosary at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be 10am Saturday, May 4th at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 7655 E. Main Street, Scottsdale. Interment with Military Honors will take place immediately following the Mass at St. Francis Cemetery and then all are invited to a reception at Messinger's Courtyard Reception Room.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 1, 2019