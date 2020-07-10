René Elaine Self
Phoenix - René Elaine Self, age 65, of Phoenix, passed away on July 6, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born on February 7, 1955 to the late Floyd Olinger and the late Tony Fae Campbell in Elkhart, Indiana. On December 1, 2007, she married Tony Self in Phoenix, Arizona. René, always opening her heart to help others, dedicated her life in the service of protecting children as an employee of the State of Arizona. She enjoyed singing, music, laughing with her family and friends, and never met a stranger. René is survived by her loving spouse (21 years together), Tony; six children, Jeremy, Kevin, Lisa, Mark (Barbara), Nicole (Nick) and Joseph; her sister Bobbie and brother-in-law Brandon Harper; nine grandchildren, Estevan, Sophia, Kailen, Ethan, Alexandria, Indigo, Evelyn, Benjamin and Elliot. She is also survived by siblings Marvin, Kathy, Ray, Steven and many other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elmer and Thelma Clayton; her parents Floyd Olinger and Tony Fae Campbell; sisters Debbie, Phyllis, Sharon, and Karen; and her brother Paul. Funeral Memorial services will be closed to the public for all of our safety. Services will be livestreamed at 11:00am PST on Monday, July 13th, 2020 on the Shadow Mountain Mortuary Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ShadowMountainMortuary
). As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation (www.affcf.org
) in memory of René Self.