1/1
René Elaine Self
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share René's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
René Elaine Self

Phoenix - René Elaine Self, age 65, of Phoenix, passed away on July 6, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona. She was born on February 7, 1955 to the late Floyd Olinger and the late Tony Fae Campbell in Elkhart, Indiana. On December 1, 2007, she married Tony Self in Phoenix, Arizona. René, always opening her heart to help others, dedicated her life in the service of protecting children as an employee of the State of Arizona. She enjoyed singing, music, laughing with her family and friends, and never met a stranger. René is survived by her loving spouse (21 years together), Tony; six children, Jeremy, Kevin, Lisa, Mark (Barbara), Nicole (Nick) and Joseph; her sister Bobbie and brother-in-law Brandon Harper; nine grandchildren, Estevan, Sophia, Kailen, Ethan, Alexandria, Indigo, Evelyn, Benjamin and Elliot. She is also survived by siblings Marvin, Kathy, Ray, Steven and many other loving family and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elmer and Thelma Clayton; her parents Floyd Olinger and Tony Fae Campbell; sisters Debbie, Phyllis, Sharon, and Karen; and her brother Paul. Funeral Memorial services will be closed to the public for all of our safety. Services will be livestreamed at 11:00am PST on Monday, July 13th, 2020 on the Shadow Mountain Mortuary Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/ShadowMountainMortuary). As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation (www.affcf.org) in memory of René Self.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shadow Mountain Mortuary
2350 East Greenway Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
6029717350
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Shadow Mountain Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved