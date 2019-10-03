Services
Palm Valley Funeral Home
10761 W Grand Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351
(623) 933-7702
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palm Valley Funeral Home
10761 W Grand Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Park Cemetery South
6450 W. Northern Avenue
Glendale, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reta Eldridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reta Mae Eldridge


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reta Mae Eldridge Obituary
Beloved Mother and friend Reta Mae Eldridge, 89, died Wednesday September 25th, 2019 at the Amethyst Gardens in Peoria, Arizona.

Born February 24, 1930 in Phoenix. AZ, the daughter of Samuel Lanham Butler and Eva Mae Butler, Reta was a life-long resident in the Peoria area. She began a nursing career in 1951 which included 6 years as a school nurse in Arlington, AZ and 30 years as an OBGYN nurse at Phoenix Baptist Hospital. Her retirement in 1986 gave her opportunity to travel and spend time in some of the country's most beautiful locations.

Reta laughed with, lived for, and loved her three surviving daughters, Sandra (Maloney) Lenkowsky of Dana Point, CA, Maxine (Maloney) Blankenship of Sun City, AZ, and Martha Maloney of Lakewood, CO, three grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, and many close friends and extended family. Reta loved socializing, playing bridge and pinochle, and creating art with her needlework

The family has scheduled an Open Visitation Friday October 4th from 4 to 7pm at the Palm Valley Funeral Home, 10761 W Grand Avenue in Sun City. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, October 5th at the Resthaven Park Cemetery South, 6450 W. Northern Avenue Glendale, AZ. A reception will follow the graveside service at the Menke Sun City Room, 10307 W. Coggins Drive Sun City. Memorial gifts may be made to the Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now