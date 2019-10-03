|
|
Beloved Mother and friend Reta Mae Eldridge, 89, died Wednesday September 25th, 2019 at the Amethyst Gardens in Peoria, Arizona.
Born February 24, 1930 in Phoenix. AZ, the daughter of Samuel Lanham Butler and Eva Mae Butler, Reta was a life-long resident in the Peoria area. She began a nursing career in 1951 which included 6 years as a school nurse in Arlington, AZ and 30 years as an OBGYN nurse at Phoenix Baptist Hospital. Her retirement in 1986 gave her opportunity to travel and spend time in some of the country's most beautiful locations.
Reta laughed with, lived for, and loved her three surviving daughters, Sandra (Maloney) Lenkowsky of Dana Point, CA, Maxine (Maloney) Blankenship of Sun City, AZ, and Martha Maloney of Lakewood, CO, three grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, and many close friends and extended family. Reta loved socializing, playing bridge and pinochle, and creating art with her needlework
The family has scheduled an Open Visitation Friday October 4th from 4 to 7pm at the Palm Valley Funeral Home, 10761 W Grand Avenue in Sun City. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, October 5th at the Resthaven Park Cemetery South, 6450 W. Northern Avenue Glendale, AZ. A reception will follow the graveside service at the Menke Sun City Room, 10307 W. Coggins Drive Sun City. Memorial gifts may be made to the Hospice of the Valley.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019