Services
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
(602) 944-1561
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
9:00 AM
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Hansen Chapel
8314 N. 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85020
View Map
Service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
12:30 PM
National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona
23029 N. Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix , AZ
View Map
Rex Alan Gibbs Obituary
Rex Alan Gibbs

Phoenix - Rex Alan Gibbs, 69, passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. Born in Wooster, Ohio, he was the son of Donald and Helen Gibbs. Rex proudly served his country during the Vietnam war with the U.S. Army and was later employed with the U.S. Postal Service as a letter carrier for 38 years. He enjoyed gardening, hiking and fishing, but will always be remembered for his quick wit and joking nature. A devoted and loving father, he will truly be missed by all. He is survived by his four children Sheree, Timothy, Kasey, and Tiffany. Visitation will be at 9:00 am, followed by the funeral service at 10:00 am on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Hansen Chapel, 8314 N. 7th St., Phoenix 85020. A military service will follow at 12:30 pm at National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 N. Cave Creek Rd., Phoenix 85024. Visit https://www.hansenmortuary.com for condolences.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 30, 2019
