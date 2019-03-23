|
|
Rex Reynolds
Phoenix - Rex Reynolds, 50, died peacefully surrounded by family on February 20, 2019 from esophageal cancer. Rex had compassion, kindness, humility, and quiet strength. He was even-tempered, generous, quick to forgive and above all he loved greatly. His passions were Jesus, family, friends, hard work, and music.
Rex was a wonderful son to Joselinda Peterson and loving husband to Dawn Reynolds for 23 years, a father to three children, Cory (son) and his wife Lisa; Nika (daughter); and Zariah (daughter); and loving grandpa to Veronica. He was a friend to all and loved life. His generosity touched everyone he knew. Rex will be missed by many. He will be remembered for his big heart, quick wit and always having a smile on his face.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 23, 2019