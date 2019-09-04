Services
Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home
717 West Dobbins Road
Phoenix, AZ 85041
(602) 276-3601
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Gregory Catholic Church
3424 N. 18th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gregory Catholic Church
3424 N. 18th Avenue
Phoenix, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reyes Carrillo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reyes Alejandro "Ray" Carrillo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reyes Alejandro "Ray" Carrillo Obituary
Reyes "Ray" Alejandro Carrillo

Phoenix - 64, went home to be with the Lord on August 26, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Terry Ann Carrillo, and parents, Reyes and Belen Carrillo. Ray is survived by his daughters, Bernice Carrillo, Amy (Mike) Shepston, and Amanda Carrillo; his brother, Bobby (Cindy), and sister, Mary Cluck. Ray is also survived by his four grandchildren, Madison, Mikayla, Michael and Marilyn. Ray was known to many in the South Phoenix community as he lived, worked and raised his family there. He dedicated 30+ years working for the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department, where he was blessed to serve his community and work with amazing people. He will forever be remembered as a kind, humble, hard-working man, who loved and devoted his life to his family. A Rosary will be held at 9:20 AM, Friday, September 6, at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 3424 N. 18th Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona. The Funeral Mass will immediately follow the Rosary at 10:00 AM. Committal Service will be held at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th Street, Phoenix, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc. (602) 276-3601.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reyes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now