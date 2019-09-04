|
Reyes "Ray" Alejandro Carrillo
Phoenix - 64, went home to be with the Lord on August 26, 2019. He is preceded in death by his wife, Terry Ann Carrillo, and parents, Reyes and Belen Carrillo. Ray is survived by his daughters, Bernice Carrillo, Amy (Mike) Shepston, and Amanda Carrillo; his brother, Bobby (Cindy), and sister, Mary Cluck. Ray is also survived by his four grandchildren, Madison, Mikayla, Michael and Marilyn. Ray was known to many in the South Phoenix community as he lived, worked and raised his family there. He dedicated 30+ years working for the City of Phoenix Parks and Recreation Department, where he was blessed to serve his community and work with amazing people. He will forever be remembered as a kind, humble, hard-working man, who loved and devoted his life to his family. A Rosary will be held at 9:20 AM, Friday, September 6, at St. Gregory Catholic Church, 3424 N. 18th Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona. The Funeral Mass will immediately follow the Rosary at 10:00 AM. Committal Service will be held at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery, 2033 N. 48th Street, Phoenix, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc. (602) 276-3601.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 4, 2019