Reynaldo Flores Angulo, 55, "Rey" was called home by our Heavenly Father on March 13, 2020. A native of Phoenix, he is survived by his high-school sweetheart and loving wife of 34 years, Beatriz Morales Angulo; children: Reynaldo Ernesto, Angelina Rebecca, and Matthew Rudolph; siblings: Ernest (Rosemary), Frank (Rachel), Rudolph, Cynthia (Mike) Huerta, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Rey is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Mendez Angulo, and Angelina Flores Angulo.
Rey was known to all for his friendly, easy-going ways, and contagious smile. He loved his family and friends dearly, and was a kind, unselfish man who always gave to others, unconditionally.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, with a Funeral Mass on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. Due to current and unforeseeable social gathering restrictions both services will remain private. Plans for a Celebration of Life will be determined at a later date and time. Arrangements entrusted to Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home, Inc. (602) 276-3601
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020