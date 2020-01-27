|
|
Reynold W. (Bill) Hagert
With sadness the family of Reynold W. Hagert announces his passing on December 31, 2019 with his family by his side.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years Peggy, their children Bill (Keiko), Susan (Tex) Pedersen and Carolyn (Tim) Sedgley and 8 grandchildren.
Bill was born 84 years ago in Detroit, MI to Reynold and Marjorie Hagert, the second of 3 children and their only son. A military family, they lived and traveled the world with assignments in Michigan, Wyoming, Germany and Japan. He was commissioned as an officer in the US Air Force in 1958 and while completing navigator training in Biloxi, Mississippi he met and married the love of his life Peggy. Their children were born while he served in in Nebraska and Hawaii. The family moved around the US completing various assignments before retiring in Arizona after 25 years of service. Bill attended ASU, obtained his Bachelor's degree in Recreation and spent the remainder of his his life as a "leisure consultant". He was involved with his community, proudly serving the City of Chandler on the Parks and Recreation board and various other committees. He was an avid World traveler and photographer who relished the outdoor life.
He will be missed and remembered fondly by all who knew him.
The family wishes to thank the Hospice of the Valley for their loving care care and support during his passing.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, February 3, 2020 10:00am at St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 3450 W. Ray Rd, Chandler, AZ 85226 followed by internment at the National Memorial cemetery of Arizona on Tuesday, February 4 at 12:30pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2, 2020