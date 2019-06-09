|
|
Rhea G. Ridgway Schwartz
Scottsdale - Rhea G. Ridgway Schwartz passed away on 03/23/2018, at the age of 91, in Scottsdale, Arizona. She is survived by a Daughter, Cheri, of Carefree. She is pre-deceased by her Husband of 69 years, Richard H. "Dick" Schwartz of Scottsdale, a Son, Richard H. Schwartz, Jr. of Tempe, and a Brother, James W. Ridgway of Frankfort, Indiana.
Rhea was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on August 1, 1926 to Archie Ridgway, and Maud Vail. In her teen years, her family moved to Pence, Indiana. After graduating high school, in Williamsport, Rhea wanted to be an Airline Stewardess. In the 1940's, one had to be a Registered Nurse. Rhea excelled in Pharmacology, and all her nursing classes. To complete her training, Rhea interned in a hospital, and was placed on the Surgical Floor. During these war years, Rhea found that she did not have what it took to see and care for the war wounded. That was the end of that dream. Next, Rhea registered at an employment agency. She was sent to West Lafayette, Indiana, where she co-managed the East Desk in the Student Union Building of Purdue University. Into the hotel, on the Purdue Memorial Union campus, Rhea spoke with and registered many of the day's top Jazz performers, Big Band leaders, and celebrities. To name a few, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, The Andrews Sisters, and Walt Disney. While working there, she met her future husband, student Dick Schwartz.
Rhea and Dick married before Dick's graduation from Purdue. After Dick's graduation, they returned to Dick's hometown of Waukegan, Illinois, where they lived for over 25 years, and raised a family.
Rhea and Dick lived in Great Falls, Montana while Dick was called to serve during the Korean Conflict. After Dick's discharge, they returned to Waukegan.
After settling in Waukegan, Rhea assisted and worked alongside her Mother-in-Law at a charitable organization. After her children were born, Rhea became a Homemaker.
Rhea loved travel--international and domestic. Her favorite city was San Francisco. She loved Union Square and going to hear live music at the Jazz clubs. She also enjoyed live shows in Las Vegas, and relaxing in the Hawaiian Islands.
Their daughter, Cheri, introduced the family to Arizona, and in 1972, they moved to Carefree, where they lived for 42 years. Rhea spent her last few years in a residential assisted living group home in Scottsdale.
Rhea and Dick's son, Richard, was a Suicide victim.
Her interests included live Jazz and Big Band vocalists, Opera, Ballet, Theatre, reading a variety of subjects, art, movies, jigsaw and crossword puzzles. Rhea loved animals. Growing up in Indiana, she always had cats, and early in Dick and Rhea's marriage, she loved their Golden Retriever. Rhea and Dick shared 4 cats in their marriage.
Rhea's ashes are interred at Paradise Valley United Methodist Church.
Donations can be made to the Arizona Humane Society at www.azhumane.org/ or The Salvation Army-Metro Phoenix at www.salvationarmyphoenix.org/
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 9, 2019