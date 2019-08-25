Services
More Obituaries for Rhoda Kimball
Rhoda Lenore Gibbons Kimball


1923 - 2019
Rhoda Lenore Gibbons Kimball Obituary
Mesa - Rhoda Lenore Gibbons Kimball was born in Ajo, Arizona on December 24, 1923 to Junius and Edith Gibbons. She passed away peacefully at the age of 95 on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, in Mesa, Arizona. She married Horace Kimball on October 11, 1945 and is survived by her seven children: Lynne Klecak, David (Peg) Kimball, Ann (Steve) Stine, Kim (Hutch) Fale, Kay (Curt) Erickson, Dee (Brian) Moore, Lenore (Kendall) Wood, as well as 30 grandchildren and 51 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Bunker Funeral Home, in the Garden Chapel, located on 33 N. Centennial Way, Mesa, Arizona at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 31, 2019. She was dearly loved by her family and now returns to her Heavenly Home. For more information visit www.bunkerfuneral.com.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Aug. 25, 2019
