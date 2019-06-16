|
Richard Abad Lopez, age 76, of Tolleson, AZ passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family, on Sunday, June 9, 2019.
Rosery will be at 10 a.m., followed by the Funeral mass at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Saint John Vianney Parish, 539 E. La Pasada Blvd, Goodyear, AZ 85338, Parochial Vicar, Tom Lemos officiating. Burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, 23029 Cave Creek Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85024.
Arrangements are by Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery & Funeral Home.
Richard was born and raised in Miami, AZ to Vera and Jesus Lopez. He married Carolyn Cortez of Flagstaff, AZ on July 4, 2009 in Las Vegas, NV and worked in Human Resources for the State of Arizona for over 17 years. Richard loved socializing, as a result, he was always putting his Recruiter skills into action regardless of where he was, if there were people around, he did his best to get them hired. Richard served with the Air Force during the Vietnam War and loved telling stories of being stationed in Duluth, MN and Iceland. His proudest moment, being stationed at the Pentagon and meeting President John F. Kennedy.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Vera Lopez and brother, Danny Lopez.
Richard is survived by his spouse, Carolyn; two children, Richard (Mary) and Veronica (Edward); three grandchildren, Ashley (Anthony), Richard (Serina) and Josette; six great grandchildren, Kholie, Jacob, Harley, Jaylyn, Rene and Aleeah; brother, Ronnie Lopez (Angie), nephew, Marcos, nieces, Elizabeth and Ava, and cousin, Martha Castaneda, along with many other extended family members. Richard was "Uncle Richard" to so many, he always asked those younger than him to address him as such.
Escorts will be Richard Anthony Lopez, Richard Lopez, Jr., Ronnie Lopez, Ernest Cortez, Ryan Cortez and Matthew Cortez.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 16, 2019