Richard Alan Lawson

Richard Alan Lawson Obituary
Richard Alan Lawson

Phoenix - Richard Alan Lawson. b: April 10, 1946 in Moline IL

d: December 18, 2019 in Phoenix AZ after a short illness.

His friends invite you to a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 8 at 2837 E. Mission Lane,Phoenix AZ 85028 from 11 AM to 2 PM.

His ashes will be spread in the Arizona desert that he loved so much and where he spent time hiking and biking. His other favorite location was the country of Belize and its Caribbean islands. He also loved his hike in the jungles of Guatemala, not worrying about the jaguars.

Rich graduated from Moline High School in the class of 1964. After a brief time in college and the army, he married his high school love, Jeannine Forsyth. Together they had two children before divorcing.

Studied Photography and Computer Science at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

and was on the faculty at Southern Illinois University Carbondale where he taught photography skills that his students still use. He curated old Joliet Prison Photographs and created a traveling exhibition.

Survived by son Luke Lawson and family of Portland, Oregon, (wife Jennifer Lawson; children Nevin, Zoie & Madeline), daughter Jessica Garchik and family of Fairfield, Iowa, (husband Sam Garchik; son Abraham Garchik) and two brothers John Lawson of Hyde Park, Utah, and Lance Lawson of San Jose, California.

Rich is remembered by his family as a constant photographer, computer programmer, free spirit, and avid outdoorsman - a wild child to the end.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020
