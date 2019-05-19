Services
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
at his residence
Richard Allan Slider

Richard Allan Slider Obituary
Richard Allan Slider

- - Richard Allan Slider passed away at West Valley hospital in Avondale AZ. on May 8, 2019 at the age of 80.

He is survived by Rosita W. Slider, daughter Dawn R. Cronce (Mark Cronce), daughter Richelle A. Delgado, son Rhett A. Slider, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

He was born in Port Huron, MI. and grew up in the surrounding areas, moving to Tuba City, AZ. in 1971. He provided the community with fresh produce and eventually bought/traded horses and livestock. In the early 1990's he went back into the concrete trade which took him across the United States where he made many friends and continued to earn his living. He was a hard worker and took pride in all he did.

In retirement he began the hobby of collecting classic cars that took him to many car shows, his favorite being Hot August Nights in Reno, NV.

He is preceded in death by his father Paul D. Slider, his mother Beulah B. Slider and sister Margaret Haynes-Spencer.

Richard never met a stranger in all of his travels and will be dearly missed. Memorial services will be held at his residence on May 18, 2019 at 1200 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 19, 2019
