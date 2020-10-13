Richard Andrew Echols



Rick went to be with God, and all of his loved ones who've gone before him, on Friday October 9th, 2020. He passed surrounded by his family, lifted up on his favorite songs being sung to him by his wife and children in a room full of love.



Rick was a lover of many things and a lifelong explorer of other people. He was a sharer of experiences, food, conversations, music, beliefs, and whatever happened to be on his mind that day. He liked studying the finer points of humanity through an episode of MTV's Real World or Rob and Big. But also in talking to anyone he found interesting...family, friends, and any random person out in the world lucky enough to cross his path, hear his boisterous laugh and catch the twinkle in his eye a he yelled "HEY! You! Yeah, you!"



Along with talking to anyone and everyone, he loved fishing, hiking Dreamy Draw up to the bench, laughing, spirituality, cooking chili and beans for the family, riding his bike, golfing, good food (a lot of things were his FAVORITE), westerns, swimming with Mary and his pineapple, music played at an irresponsible volume, watching sports while yelling at the tv, fireworks for Jesus, playing softball, stargazing, driving fast and singing loud, being a grandpa and gathering the whole family and assorted friends together. He loved his home and always welcomed everyone into it. Sitting and talking with him felt like a place where there was no judgement. He would hear all your stories, tell you a few crazy ones of his own and never let you leave without telling you to "be good" or "play nice with the other kids".



And then, above all of those things, he loved his Mary Frances. The two met around Chistmas time in 1976. Rick and Mary they became, and remained so forever. For the last 44 years they have been best friends and partners in life and love. Soul mates. They built a full life and loving family together. Along with Mary, Rick is survived by his 4 children Kerrie (and Mondo), Chris, Ryan (and Sloan), and Valerie (and Micah) and his 5 grandchildren Kiernan, James, Liam, Fletcher and Callan. Also, his brothers Mike, Chuck, Stevie and Brian, his sister Glenda, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, family and friends who loved him and will miss him forevermore.



Services for Rick will be held on Saturday October 17th at noon at Resthaven 6450 W Northern Ave, Glendale, AZ 85301



Flowers are welcome and appreciated. If you have a memory of Rick that you would like to share but can't attend the service due to the current health concerns or being unable to travel, please email it to his daughter Kerrie before the service on Saturday and she will share it on your behalf. Please include who you are and how you knew Rick.









