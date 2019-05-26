|
Richard Arlen Phelps
Scottsdale - Richard Arlen Phelps age 87, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Born May 24, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio, son of Phillip and Florence Phelps (Columbus, OH).
Later, Richard (Dick) moved to Arizona in the 1940's to live in Phoenix with his mother and stepfather.
Dick was a veteran of the Korean War where he served two years in the United States Airforce.
After his time in the service, Dick met Jean McInturff (deceased) in Phoenix. They married and had three sons (all surviving) Mark (Lynn) Phelps of Fountain Hills, AZ, Paul Phelps of Roseville, CA and David (Melanie) Phelps of Cave Creek, AZ.
Dick had a long career with Motorola in Scottsdale, AZ, working as a sheet metal model maker. There he made many friends, those friendships lasted long past the time he worked for the company.
During a layoff time by Motorola he once bought a milk route from the Carnation Milk Company, his route included homes and businesses in Maryvale, AZ.
After running the milk delivery business for some time, he was called back by Motorola where he worked until he retired in 1997.
During retirement he pursued hiking, walking with his dogs, lost wax jewelry making and enjoying time with family and friends.
Other family members surviving include Grandsons Taryn Savage of Sacramento, CA and Wesley Phelps of Roseville, CA.
Dick had a love for animals, especially dogs. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your favorite animal rescue. A gathering of family and friends will take place in the fall.
Published in The Arizona Republic on May 26, 2019